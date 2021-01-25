After being 'insulted' by 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says 'will beat BJP politically'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Hooghly said that she will beat the BJP politically after being "insulted" at Victoria Memorial by 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

“Birth Anniversary celebration of Netaji had nothing to do with political slogans. Had they raised slogans in praise of Netaji I would have saluted them. They don’t know me, they are purposely teasing me and taunting me in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am a political person and I will beat them politically,” mentioned Mamata at a public rally in Hooghly’s Pursurah.

Taking a pot shot at the BJP, the TMC supremo claimed that ‘demeaning ‘someone is the culture of the BJP.

“Will you insult anyone by inviting that person at your home? This is not the culture of Bengal. It is BJP's culture to insult and demean people. Some level headed BJP cadres did it purposely. BJP should be renamed as Bharat Jalao Party,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Targeting the potential defectors from the TMC, Mamata said that those intending to leave the party should do that immediately.

Slamming the TMC supremo, the saffron camp urged Mamata to first review the actual reason for the defections.

Incidentally, expelled leader Baishali Dalmiya met governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to report him against the alleged ‘violent’ law and order situation in West Bengal.

“I was expelled from the TMC as I have spoken out the truth so I met the governor to intimate about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” mentioned Dalmiya.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the national capital, TMC spokesperson Derek O'brien slammed BJP for insulting not just Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but also Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by political slogans.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamata Banerjee during the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose refused to speak at Victoria Memorial as the audience started chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ while Banerjee walked up to the dais.

Notably, all other political parties have supported the move of the TMC supremo and slammed the saffron camp.