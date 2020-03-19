From Narendra Modi to Donald Trump: How world leaders announced fight against coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the world is at war with a hidden enemy. He tweeted: "The world is at war with a hidden enemy. WE WILL WIN!"

French President Emanual Macron, in an address to the nation, said, "We are at war against coronavirus, an invisible enemy." "Even while medics were warning about the gravity of the situation, we saw people get together in the parks, busy markets and restaurants and bars that did not respect the order to close," Macron said. "As if life had not changed," he said, warning such behaviour put the lives of others in danger.

"We are at war. With an enemy who is invisible, but not invincible," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a state address this week. “Our first priority is non-negotiable: saving lives,” he stressed, which is the reason that Greece imposed, “far earlier than other European countries, measures unprecedented under a time of peace.”

"We will get past these hard days," President Hassan Rouhani on coronavirus. "Great things have been done (including) measures no other country has taken," he said in televised remarks after a weekly meeting of his cabinet.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that “we are in the middle of a global epidemic", but Israel has done well, as it was quick in taking action to prevent the spread of the virus. “We have to understand, we are in the midst of a global epidemic,” Netanyahu said, calling it “the most dangerous of these epidemics in the last 100 years.”