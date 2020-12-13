From Mamata Banerjee to Smriti Irani, speedy recovery wishes pour in as BJP President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors. Nadda added that his health is fine and has asked everyone who has come in his contact in the past few days to isolate and get themselves tested.
"Observing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines and I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," his tweet read.
After Nadda took to Twitter and made the announcement, wishes for a speedy recovery started pouring. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and many others prayed for the BJP chief's recovery.
"Heard about BJP National President Shri @JPNadda testing positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. My prayers are with him and his family during this time," tweeted Mamata.
"My prayers for your speedy and complete recovery, @JPNadda ji," wrote Sitharaman. "I pray for your speedy recovery @JPNadda ji," tweeted Gadkari.
