BJP President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19 days after his West Bengal visit

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that he got the coronavirus test done after he experienced some initial symptoms.
Nadda added that his health is fine and has isolated himself at home. He has also asked everyone who has come in his contact in the past few days to isolate and get themselves tested.
"Observing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines and I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," his tweet read.
The BJP President had recently visited West Bengal and participated in the party's various programmes targeted at strengthening their cadre as well as its presence at the booth level. The programmes were seen as a curtain-raiser to the Assembly elections which are to be held next year.
During his recent visit, Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally. In the incident, ten BJP workers and leaders, including national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice president Mukul Roy, reportedly suffered minor injuries.
Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 3,56,546 while 93,57,464 people have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll reached 1,43,019 on Sunday.
