BJP President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19 days after his West Bengal visit

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that he got the coronavirus test done after he experienced some initial symptoms.

Nadda added that his health is fine and has isolated himself at home. He has also asked everyone who has come in his contact in the past few days to isolate and get themselves tested.

"Observing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines and I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," his tweet read.