Attack on JP Nadda's convoy: MHA orders central deputation for three Bengal IPS officers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday called three senior IPS officers to serve in central deputation after the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal.

Government sources said three officers, who are at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, have been called on central deputation for the alleged lapse in security of Nadda.

Sources said the Centre can call central services officers on central deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses.

They said the state has no role as these IAS and IPS officers as cadre controlling authority is DoPT and MHA respectively.