Bihar News: Govt Teacher Held For Raising Pro-Jinnah Slogan At Republic Day Function In Supaul

Govt Teacher Held For Raising Pro-Jinnah Slogan At Republic Day Function | @epanchjanya (X)

Patna: A government schoolteacher was arrested in north Bihar’s Supaul district on Monday for raising slogans in favour of Pakistan’s founder and its first governor general, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, during celebration of the 77th Republic Day.

Mansoor Alam, an assistant teacher at Model Upgraded Middle School, Abhuar under Kishunpur block in Supaul district, started raising slogans like ‘Mohammed Jinnah Amar Rahen (Live Long Mohammad Jinna) as soon as the national anthem ended after hosting the national flag.

Students who were reciting national anthem also followed Alam, who shouted the same slogan. Other teachers and residents who had gathered in the school premises to celebrate the Republic Day were stunned at Alam’s behaviour.

Agitated residents demanded disciplinary action against Alam’s behaviour against the Indian Constitution and insulting the national anthem. As the situation worsened due to residents’ protest, headmaster Dhananjay Tiwari informed police.

Some other residents joined the protestors after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The protestors were demanding to hand over the accused to them. A police team led by station house officer Gyan Ranjan Kumar immediately reached the spot and pacified the crowd.

Also Watch:

The situation was brought under control after intervention of police. Alam was taken to police station under police protection. Later a formal complaint was registered against Alam on the statement of the headmaster. He was being quizzed by senior police officials under police custody.

Student later told the investigating officer that Alam described Pakistan as ‘Jannat’ (heaven) in the past too and attempted to influence some children. “Police have recorded the statement of students, and his antecedents were being verified,” a teacher said.

An investigating officer said that Alam might have earlier attempted to radicalise children under the influence of some ‘unscrupulous elements’. “His antecedents are being verified,” the officer said, adding that he would be produced before a court.