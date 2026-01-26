India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence | IANS

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Patna on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Afterwards, CM Nitish arrived at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, also participated in the celebrations at the venue.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Tweet

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day," CM Nitish posted on X.

Read Also US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Kartavya Path as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, with the nation coming together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

Read Also PM Modi Greets Nation On 77th Republic Day, Calls For Renewed Resolve Towards Viksit Bharat

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram', the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 am and run for approx. 90 minutes. It will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of President Murmu, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)