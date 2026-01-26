 India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence

India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence

India marked its 77th Republic Day with celebrations across the country. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurled the Tricolour in Patna and joined events at Gandhi Maidan. In Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the grand Kartavya Path parade, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, military strength and constitutional journey under tight security.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence | IANS

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Patna on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Afterwards, CM Nitish arrived at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, also participated in the celebrations at the venue.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence
India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence
'Ek Wicket Pakka Hai...': Axar Patel Teases Harshit Rana For Devon Conway Record After IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Viral Video
'Ek Wicket Pakka Hai...': Axar Patel Teases Harshit Rana For Devon Conway Record After IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Viral Video
Russian Woman Slays In Tri-Colour Saree Looks, Goes Viral Ahead Of Republic Day
Russian Woman Slays In Tri-Colour Saree Looks, Goes Viral Ahead Of Republic Day
Pakistan Senate Panel Flags Serious Cyber Security Lapses, Warns Citizens' Data At Risk
Pakistan Senate Panel Flags Serious Cyber Security Lapses, Warns Citizens' Data At Risk

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day," CM Nitish posted on X.

Read Also
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation
article-image
Read Also
India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Chief Guests
article-image

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Kartavya Path as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, with the nation coming together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

Read Also
PM Modi Greets Nation On 77th Republic Day, Calls For Renewed Resolve Towards Viksit Bharat
article-image

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram', the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

Read Also
India's 77th Republic Day: Kartavya Path Enclosures For R-Day Parade Named After Rivers Instead Of...
article-image

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 am and run for approx. 90 minutes. It will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of President Murmu, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence
India’s 77th Republic Day: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unfurls The National Flag At His Patna Residence
Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag At Kartavya Path, R-Day Parade...
Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag At Kartavya Path, R-Day Parade...
India's 77th Republic Day: Kartavya Path Enclosures For R-Day Parade Named After Rivers Instead Of...
India's 77th Republic Day: Kartavya Path Enclosures For R-Day Parade Named After Rivers Instead Of...
A Rare Coincidence: Republic Day 2026 Brings Unique 26-26-26 Alignment Across India; Here What You...
A Rare Coincidence: Republic Day 2026 Brings Unique 26-26-26 Alignment Across India; Here What You...
PM Narendra Modi Arrives At War Memorial In Delhi Wearing Red & Gold Turban; His Republic Day Look...
PM Narendra Modi Arrives At War Memorial In Delhi Wearing Red & Gold Turban; His Republic Day Look...