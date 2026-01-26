PM Modi condoles passing of renowned Tamil scholar Prof Gnanasundaram |

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of eminent Tamil scholar and litterateur T. Gnanasundaram, remembering him as a towering figure whose lifelong dedication enriched Tamil culture, literature, and scholarship.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said he was deeply pained by the demise of Prof. Gnanasundaram and noted that his contributions to Tamil literary and cultural traditions would continue to inspire generations of readers and scholars.

Recalling a personal interaction during a visit to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli in January 2024, the Prime Minister highlighted the scholar’s exceptional command over the Kamba Ramayanam, describing the interaction as memorable and intellectually enriching.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and admirers, ending the tribute with “Om Shanti.” Prof. T. Gnanasundaram (84), a veteran Tamil pandit and former Vice President of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Studies, passed away on January 25 at a private hospital in Chennai following age-related illness.

A respected college professor, literary researcher, and eloquent speaker, he was recently honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with the prestigious Ilakkiya Mamani award in recognition of his multifaceted contributions to Tamil letters.

Born in Kuzhaiyur village near Thirasaandur in the Mayiladuthurai region, Prof. Gnanasundaram completed his undergraduate studies at Government College, Kumbakonam, earned a diploma in Sanskrit from the University of Madras, and obtained a doctorate in Vaishnava literature.

He began his academic career at Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai, where he served for several years as Head of the Tamil Department and later as Acting Principal.

After retirement, he went on to become the first professor at Pondicherry Central University, holding the prestigious Kamban Chair for two years.

He also served as Vice President of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Studies, contributing significantly to research and institutional development. An authority on Vaishnava literature, Prof. Gnanasundaram authored over 20 books, including Kurunthogai Thasthi and Karpaga Malar.

His comparative studies on the Ramayana and Kamba Ramayanam, as well as his research on Divya Prabandham and Vaishnava traditions, earned wide acclaim.

He played a key role in establishing the Kamban Kazhagam and was a disciple of noted scholar Prof. M. Varadarasanar.

A scholar deeply rooted in classical Tamil traditions, he received awards from 14 organisations, including the Sekkizhar Research Centre, Kamban Kazhagam, Raja Sir Muthiah Foundation, and Bharati Sangam, Kolkata. Prof. Gnanasundaram is survived by his wife Manimekalai and sons Senthan, Arunmozhi, and Madhavan.

