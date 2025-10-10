 Caught On Camera: Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack In Tis Hazari Court Premises
An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police collapsed and died of a heart attack in Tis Hazari court premises on Monday. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack In Tis Hazari Court Premises (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi, where an assistant sub-inspector collapsed and died of a heart attack in Delhi's Tis Hazari court premises. The incident, which took place on Monday (October 6) was captured on CCTV and its video also surfaced online on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar. In the video, it could be seen that Kumar arrived for his duty at the court at around 9:22 am. After greeting his colleagues, he went towards an escalator. However, he suddenly collapsed on the ground.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

The video shows that Kumar’s colleagues rushed towards him and took him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack. As per a report by PTI, Kumar was posted in the court's security and screening wing.

Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Exercising In Gym In Faridabad:

Incidents of deaths due to sudden heart attacks have risen in India over the past few years. Several scary videos of people collapsing due to heart attacks surfaced online.In a similar incident which took place in July this year, a man suddenly collapsed while exercising in a gym in Haryana's Faridabad.

