Caught On Camera: Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack In Tis Hazari Court Premises

Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack In Tis Hazari Court Premises (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi, where an assistant sub-inspector collapsed and died of a heart attack in Delhi's Tis Hazari court premises. The incident, which took place on Monday (October 6) was captured on CCTV and its video also surfaced online on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar. In the video, it could be seen that Kumar arrived for his duty at the court at around 9:22 am. After greeting his colleagues, he went towards an escalator. However, he suddenly collapsed on the ground.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

एक और हंसते चलते फिरते मौत LIVE



दिल्ली के तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर राजेश कुमार की हार्टअटैक से मौत।

ऐसी मौत कितनी आम सी हो गई है। लेकिन किसी के लिए अभी भी कोई मुद्दा नहीं है। हाँ मेहंदी की दुकान हिंदू की है या मुसलमान की इसे जानने की इच्छा मीडिया/लोगों को ज़रूर है। pic.twitter.com/3A5A950W8c — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) October 9, 2025

The video shows that Kumar’s colleagues rushed towards him and took him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack. As per a report by PTI, Kumar was posted in the court's security and screening wing.

Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Exercising In Gym In Faridabad:

Incidents of deaths due to sudden heart attacks have risen in India over the past few years. Several scary videos of people collapsing due to heart attacks surfaced online.In a similar incident which took place in July this year, a man suddenly collapsed while exercising in a gym in Haryana's Faridabad.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Sharma. According to a report by News18, Sharma was around 170 kg when he suffered a heart attack while working at a gym in Ballabhgarh. He had gone to the gym with his friend Rohit. The tragic incident was recorded on CCTV.