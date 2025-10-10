 Haryana: After IGP Puran Kumar’s Death, IAS Officer Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination And Abetment By Senior Police Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: After IGP Puran Kumar’s Death, IAS Officer Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination And Abetment By Senior Police Officials

Haryana: After IGP Puran Kumar’s Death, IAS Officer Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination And Abetment By Senior Police Officials

Sources indicated that the state government may consider sending DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave and appointing an officiating DGP in his place, in view of the allegations.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
IGP Y Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound two days earlier — a tragedy that has now turned into a storm over alleged caste-based discrimination and abetment by senior police officers. |

Chandigarh: A sombre calm enveloped the Sector 24 residence of senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar on Thursday afternoon as Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini arrived to offer condolences. Her husband, IGP Y Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound two days earlier — a tragedy that has now turned into a storm over alleged caste-based discrimination and abetment by senior police officers.

Sources indicated that the state government may consider sending DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave and appointing an officiating DGP in his place, in view of the allegations.

Amneet handed over a detailed memorandum to the CM demanding the immediate registration of an FIR against Kapur and another senior IPS officer.

She alleged that her husband’s death was the result of “systematic persecution” by powerful figures within the Haryana Police. “The suicide note explicitly names those responsible for creating an atmosphere of harassment, humiliation and mental torture which directly led to this tragic act,” Amneet stated in her memorandum. “This note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as crucial evidence demanding immediate legal action.”

FPJ Shorts
Pune To Host ‘Run for Unity’ Marathon On November 2 To Mark 150th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Pune To Host ‘Run for Unity’ Marathon On November 2 To Mark 150th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Fresh Case Filed Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Brother Sachin And 12 Others For Grabbing Ten Flats In Pune
Fresh Case Filed Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Brother Sachin And 12 Others For Grabbing Ten Flats In Pune
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonsighting Time: When Will Moon Rise Today In Mumbai? Check Muhurat To Break Your Fast
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonsighting Time: When Will Moon Rise Today In Mumbai? Check Muhurat To Break Your Fast
Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy Marks 50 Years Of Literary Excellence With Grand Golden Jubilee Festival In Mumbai
Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy Marks 50 Years Of Literary Excellence With Grand Golden Jubilee Festival In Mumbai
Read Also
Afghan Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Begins First-Ever Taliban-Era Visit To India After UN Travel Ban...
article-image

Saini, who had just returned from a three-day official visit to Japan, spent nearly 50 minutes with Amneet and her family. He was accompanied by Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, and Minister Krishan Lal Panwar. An official statement later said the chief minister assured the family of “appropriate action” and a fair investigation.

Amneet, the commissioner and secretary of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, was herself part of Saini’s Japan delegation when she received the news of her husband’s death. She returned to Chandigarh on Wednesday and has refused to allow the post-mortem until an FIR is registered against the accused officers.

In her complaint to the Chandigarh Police, Amneet said that “powerful, high-ranking officials” were using their influence to obstruct justice. “There is serious apprehension that these officials will try to malign me and my family or implicate me departmentally,” she wrote.

Puran Kumar’s eight-page typed suicide note, titled “Continued Blatant Caste-Based Discrimination, Targeted Mental Harassment, Public Humiliation and Atrocities by Senior Officers since August 2020,” reportedly names nine serving IPS officers, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers. The 52-year-old officerwas regarded as a man of integrity.

Read Also
PM Modi Urges UK’s Keir Starmer To Act Against Khalistani Extremists As India–UK Partnership...
article-image

Opposition leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rao Narendra Singh, have demanded an impartial probe, saying justice must neither be delayed nor denied.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack In Tis...

Caught On Camera: Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack In Tis...

Haryana: After IGP Puran Kumar’s Death, IAS Officer Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination And Abetment...

Haryana: After IGP Puran Kumar’s Death, IAS Officer Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination And Abetment...

Afghan Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Begins First-Ever Taliban-Era Visit To India After UN Travel Ban...

Afghan Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Begins First-Ever Taliban-Era Visit To India After UN Travel Ban...

PM Modi Urges UK’s Keir Starmer To Act Against Khalistani Extremists As India–UK Partnership...

PM Modi Urges UK’s Keir Starmer To Act Against Khalistani Extremists As India–UK Partnership...

Uttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In...

Uttar Pradesh News: 3 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized After Mishri Bazaar Explosion In...