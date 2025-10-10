 Rajasthan Govt Begins Shift From Old Pension Scheme To New Pension Scheme
Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Bhajan Lal Sharma | ANI

Jaipur: Reverting one more major decision of the previous Ashok Gehlot regime in Rajasthan, the Bhajan Lal government has started shifting from the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The state government has allowed loss-making boards, corporations, autonomous bodies, and universities to implement the NPS for their employees.

In its recent order, the Finance Department of the state has said that the government bodies with weak financial conditions are allowed to discontinue the Old Pension Scheme.

“Boards, corporations, and universities that do not have funds in their pension funds can shift to the New Pension Scheme (NPS) after deciding within their board and obtaining government approval,” said the order.

Rajasthan Passes Tough Law Against Forced Conversions; Offenders May Face Life Term
The decision is being taken as the start of switching to NPS from OPS for all the government employees. "This order is a start of switching to OPS, and we condemn it. Instead of implementing NPS, the government should strengthen its bodies," said Gajendra Singh, the president of All Rajasthan Employees Association.

The OPS was implemented by the previous Gehlot government from April 20, 2023, and the then government asked PFRDA to return the money deposited by the government employees under the NPS, but the demand was refused.

After the change of power in the state, the incumbent Bhajan Lal government, though it hinted towards switching to NPS initially, was continuing with OPS.

