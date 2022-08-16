e-Paper Get App

From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, NSUI Tamil Nadu plans for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Srimaan Ramchandra Raja, the state chairman of the NSUI in Tamil Nadu, is making strategies for the approaching Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress |

The Indian National Congress' student wing in Tamil Nadu is preparing for Rahul Gandhi's forthcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will span 453 miles in 19 days in the southern state.

To develop the strategy, top party leaders gathered on Friday at the state party headquarters, including former union minister and senior politician A.K. Antony, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, state Congress president K. Sudhakaran, state NSUI chairman Srimaan Ramchandra, and others.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is set to leave Kanyakumari on September 7 and arrive at the Kerala border on September 11, according to the NSUI chairman. It will travel 453 kilometers in 19 days and pass through 12 Lok Sabha districts and 43 assembly segments. After traveling about 4,000 kilometers in about 150 days, the Yatra will come to a finish in Kashmir.

