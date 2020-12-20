Blueprint of Ayodhya mosque unveiled: From green design to its name, here is all you need to know

The design of a mosque and a hospital to be built on a five-acre land in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village was unveiled on Saturday by the Trust charged to develop the complex.

The land was allocated by the Uttar Pradesh government following a Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The mosque complex will be built on the five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.