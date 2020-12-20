Blueprint of Ayodhya mosque unveiled: From green design to its name, here is all you need to know

The design of a mosque and a hospital to be built on a five-acre land in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village was unveiled on Saturday by the Trust charged to develop the complex.
The land was allocated by the Uttar Pradesh government following a Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The mosque complex will be built on the five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya.
The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.
After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh State Sunni Central Waqf Board had formed the trust, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), to construct the mosque and other utilities on the plot.
Besides a mosque that can house over 2,000 worshippers, a 300-bed hospital, a community kitchen (saarvjanik bhojnalaya) and a modern library will also be set up in the complex.
Here is all you need to know about the new mosque complex in Ayodhya
The design of the mosque has been prepared using modern technology, and it will be egg-shaped without any dome, Prof SM Akhtar of Jamia Millia Islamia's Architecture Department said. The two-storeyed mosque will not have any minaret.
The mosque will be self-efficient for power as it is designed based on solar energy and a natural temperature maintenance.
Around 2,000 people will be able to offer 'namaaz' at the same time.
The mosque will not be named after any king or nawab.
Athar Husain, secretary of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) said he has suggested that the mosque be named as Dhannipur Masjid.
The mosque will be eco-friendly, and plants from across the world will be planted. Saplings from all over the world, including Amazon rainforest, places where the bushfire took place in Australia and other geographical locations in India will be planted.
The hospital will be a different building, which will a ground floor plus four floors. It will provide state-of-art facilities with a focus on the needs of the children who are suffering from malnourishment and expectant mothers.
The building structure will also house the trust office and publication house focusing on research and a publication house of Indo Islamic Cultural-Literature Studies.
A museum to showcase the joint accomplishments and struggles of the Hindu and Muslim communities in India will also be housed in the complex.
The construction work of the mosque was scheduled to begin from January 26. However, in the case that the map is not approved on time, the construction is likely to begin from August 15.
As per Islamic traditions, no big function is planned for the laying of the foundation stone. However, after the hospital and mosque is constructed, prominent people of the country and the state will be invited.
