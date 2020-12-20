3D design of new Ayodhya mosque, hospital unveiled by UP Sunni Waqf Board - See pics here

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Saturday unveiled the design of the mosque and hospital to be constructed at the five-acre plot in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh State Sunni Central Waqf Board had formed the trust, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), to construct the mosque and other utilities on the plot.

Prof SM Akhtar of Jamia Millia Islamia, who joined the programme through video conferencing, displayed the designs of the mosque and the 200-bed hospital that will come up at the site. A community kitchen (saarvjanik bhojnalaya) and a modern library will also be set up in the complex.

"The design of the mosque has been prepared using modern technology, and it will be egg-shaped without any dome. The two-storeyed mosque will not have any minaret. Solar power will be installed in the mosque, and around 2,000 people will be able to offer 'namaaz' at the same time," he said.