From G20 In India, Covid Management To Abolition Of Triple Talaq: Key Highlights From PM Modi's Farewell Speech In 17th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a spirited welcome in the Lok Sabha, echoing with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram," as he embarked on his final address before the impending elections. Reflecting on the past five years, he lauded the nation's journey of "reform, perform, and transform," a rare feat accomplished simultaneously.

Expressing gratitude towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi commended his leadership, marked by patience and independence, which ensured uninterrupted proceedings even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

आज का ये दिवस हम सबकी 5 वर्ष की वैचारिक यात्रा का, राष्ट्र को समर्पित समय का और देश को एक बार फिर से अपने संकल्पों को राष्ट्र के चरणों में समर्पित करने का अवसर है।



ये पांच वर्ष देश में reform, perform and transform के रहे हैं।



PM Modi applauded the MPs for their solidarity during the pandemic, highlighting their voluntary salary cut and equalization of prices at the Parliament canteen with outside rates, a move signaling unity and empathy.

The 17th Lok Sabha's remarkable productivity, with a record 30 bills passed in its inaugural session and a remarkable 97% overall productivity, drew praise from the Prime Minister. He also acknowledged the pivotal decisions made during its tenure, including the criminalization of instant triple talaq and the passage of the women's reservation bill, as significant strides towards social justice and gender equality.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, PM Modi underscored the implementation of stricter laws, providing solace to victims and reaffirming India's commitment to combating terrorism. He reiterated the importance of the abrogation of Article 370 in bringing justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

देश को नया संसद भवन मिला है। इस नए भवन में विरासत के एक अंश और आजादी के पहले पल को जीवंत रखने के लिए सेंगोल को स्थापित करने का काम किया गया है।



इसको प्रति वर्ष सेरेमोनियल बनाने का बहुत बड़ा काम आपके नेतृत्व में हुआ है। जो भारत की आने वाली पीढ़ियों को हमेशा-हमेशा उस आजादी के पल…

Reflecting on India's global standing, PM Modi highlighted the nation's G20 presidency as a testament to its capability and identity on the world stage, emphasizing the impact of Indian states in shaping global perceptions.

PM Modi also spoke about transformative reforms undertaken by the government, laying the foundation for a robust and resilient India, symbolized by the shift from the British-era Penal Code to Nyaya Sanhita, embodying true democracy.

In his closing remarks, PM Modi emphasised the principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance," advocating for a government that empowers citizens while minimizing interference in their lives, thus strengthening democracy and fostering inclusive growth.

पहले आतंकवाद नासूर बन कर देश के सीने पर गोलियां चलाते रहता था।



मां भारती की धरा आए दिन रक्तरंजित हो जाती थी। देश के अनेक होनहार लोग आतंकवाद के कारण बलि चढ़ जाते थे।



हमने आतंकवाद के विरुद्ध सख्त कानून बनाए, जिसके कारण लोगों को एक बल मिला और आज पूर्ण रूप से आतंकवाद से मुक्ति का…

Overall, PM Modi's speech encapsulated the achievements and aspirations of the 17th Lok Sabha, resonating with themes of progress, unity, and empowerment, as India charts its course towards a brighter future.