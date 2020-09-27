From farmers to story-tellers: Highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. PM Modi talked about how various agriculture-related initiatives have helped farmers in recent years. In this 69th episode, he also touched upon the importance of modern-day story-tellers in the country.
“The farmers now have the power to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone and they have the freedom to grow any crop and to sell it at a price best suited to them," PM Modi said.
Speaking on various issues during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago. "Farmers have got freedom to sell not only fruits/vegetables but anything that they grow like rice, wheat, mustard, sugarcane to anyone paying better price. 3-4 years ago in Maharashtra, fruits/vegetables were kept out of ambit of APMC but this has changed," PM Modi added.
Lauding farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector, PM Modi said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India. "Our agricultural sector has again shown its prowess during Corona crisis. Our farming sector, our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. If they are strong, then the foundation of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will also be strong," PM Modi said.
Talking about various success stories of farmer groups across states, Modi also said the agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming.
The prime minister began his monthly broadcast by talking about storytelling, saying it has been a part of our nation for centuries. "Storytelling is as old as civilisation...These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity," Modi said. He said many people are making storytelling popular across the country and underlined that India has a glorious tradition of storytelling.
