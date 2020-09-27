From farmers to story-tellers: Highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. PM Modi talked about how various agriculture-related initiatives have helped farmers in recent years. In this 69th episode, he also touched upon the importance of modern-day story-tellers in the country.

“The farmers now have the power to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone and they have the freedom to grow any crop and to sell it at a price best suited to them," PM Modi said.

Speaking on various issues during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago. "Farmers have got freedom to sell not only fruits/vegetables but anything that they grow like rice, wheat, mustard, sugarcane to anyone paying better price. 3-4 years ago in Maharashtra, fruits/vegetables were kept out of ambit of APMC but this has changed," PM Modi added.