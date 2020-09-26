'How long will India be kept out of UN's decision-making structures?': PM Modi asks at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of India have been waiting for a long time about the completion of reform process that is going on in the United Nations and are wondering how long the country will be kept out of decision-making structures.

"The people of India have been waiting for a long time to for the completion of the United Nations reform process. People of India are worried whether this process will ever reach the logical end. After all, how long India will be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations," Modi asked.