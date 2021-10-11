'From farmers to scheduled community to youth, everyone is upset with Yogi Adityanath': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel ahead of UP assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who has been appointed as the election observer by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls on Monday said that Yogi Adityanath led BJP government will not retain power again in the state.

Baghel during his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh said, "from farmers, youth, Scheduled community to traders, everyone is upset with the Chief Minister."

Yesterday, the CM called Yogi Adityanath a "coward" and said he was so "scared" of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that he kept her in custody and did not let her visit Lakhimpur Kheri after violence there. Baghel said this referring to the detention of Priyanka in Sitapur following the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed last Sunday.

Addressing the party's "Kisan Nyay Rally" in Varanasi, he also slammed the BJP, saying it divides people in the name of religion, which they "learnt from the British". Targeting Adityanath, Baghel said he had heard and believed that seers do not fear anyone but this Yogi proved to be a "big coward".

Sharpening his attack, Baghel said Yogiji had come to Chhattisgarh a number of times but they never stopped him.

There is anti-incumbency in the state. From farmers, youth, Scheduled community to traders, everyone is upset with the Chief Minister...Yogi govt will not retain power: Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/fMTtXlzVQh — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

"And, I am telling him now to come to Chhattisgarh. But, with what face will he come to Chhattisgarh? He had said that the farmers' income will be doubled but this did not take place," the CM said.

For the unversed, as many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3.

The accused Ashish Mishra was arrested last night, after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident case and was later sent to judicial custody.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident.

