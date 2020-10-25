From CAA to India-China border tension: 5 key takeaways from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra address

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the RSS's annual Vijayadashami rally, which this time was limited to an indoor event attended by 50 swayamsevaks (volunteers) due to COVID-19 guidelines.

RSS marks Vijaydashmi as one of its biggest events when the RSS chief addresses the RSS workers on a number of issues concerning politics, society, national security and family values.

Here are 5 key takeaways from Bhagwat's Dussehra address:

India-China border tension

Bhagwat said India needs to be militarily better prepared against China. Many countries are now standing up to China, he said. Bhagwat added that China was shocked at Indias response to its intrusion. India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than China, he said.

He also claimed that "China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic." He added the world knows the expansionist nature of that country. He cited Taiwan and Vietnam as examples of the Chinese expansion plans.

"We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our detractors must know this by now," he said.

Citizenship Amendment Act

Bhagwat said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is not against any particular religious community, adding "some people misled our Muslim brothers" claiming it was aimed at restricting their population.

"The CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population," Bhagwat said.

"Using the CAA, Opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests. Even before something could be thought out, coronavirus pandemic crept in. In this background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue."

Before the issue could be discussed further, the focus shifted on coronavirus, he said. "The communal flare in minds of a few people stayed in their minds only. Coronavirus overshadowed all other topics," he added.