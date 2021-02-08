From Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison to UN: Uttarakhand flooding prompts slew of solidarity messages

The breaking of a glacier in the Dhauli Ganga valley in Joshimath has led to massive flash floods in various parts of Uttarakhand. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday morning, triggering an avalanche and washing away hydroelectric stations, houses, and more.

Rescue operations are currently in full swing even as more than a hundred people remain missing. Many others have died. According to an update shared by the Chamoli Police on Monday, 15 people have been rescued so far, while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst.