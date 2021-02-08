From Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison to UN: Uttarakhand flooding prompts slew of solidarity messages

The breaking of a glacier in the Dhauli Ganga valley in Joshimath has led to massive flash floods in various parts of Uttarakhand. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday morning, triggering an avalanche and washing away hydroelectric stations, houses, and more.
Rescue operations are currently in full swing even as more than a hundred people remain missing. Many others have died. According to an update shared by the Chamoli Police on Monday, 15 people have been rescued so far, while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst.
"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations, (sic)" Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted on Sunday.
As the news spread to the rest of the world, solidarity messages poured in from various quarters. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with the people of India and the rescue workers responding to the flooding.
"The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," he added.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a similar message for one of his country's "closest friends." Replying to Prime Minister Modi's message, he said that the southern nation stood with India at this time.
"Devastating news for India and @narendramodi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he tweeted.
The United Nations has also offered to contribute to the ongoing rescue and support measures being undertaken by India. The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said on Monday that António Guterres was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
"Secretary-General is deeply saddened by reported loss of life and dozens missing following the glacier burst and subsequent flooding in Uttarakhand. He expresses his deep condolences to families of victims and to people and Government of India," an ANI update quoted the spokesperson as saying.