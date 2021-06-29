From 13-year-old being 'vaccinated' to dip in COVID-19 inoculation tally - Opposition slams MP govt's missteps

According to an NDTV report, there are now several individuals including a 13 year old boy, who have been 'vaccinated' on June 21. According to the report, there are several individuals who have received confirmation messages without actually getting their dose. In the case of teenager Vedant Dangre, the confirmatory message claimed that he was 56 years old.

"I tried to raise a complaint but it was of no use. When I downloaded the certificate using the link, I was shocked to find out they have used his documents which I submitted a few days back to the Municipal corporation for his pension (as a person with special needs)," his father told the publication.

Others quoted in the article claimed that they had received multiple confirmation messages for people they did not know. Another individual who was informed about her vaccination via SMS expressed worry about how to get the jab now.

The news has trigged a flurry of social media posts criticising the BJP-led state administration. Many including Congress leaders also shared the story to hit out at Prime Minister Modi and the Centre.

"In Madhya Pradesh a growing number of "beneficiaries" are saying that they received vaccination certificates without getting even a single dose of the vaccine. This is sad. State Government should reconcile data, this is a health risk India can ill afford," tweeted Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi from her official handle.