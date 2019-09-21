Fresh notice to Chandrababu Naidu for bungalow demolition

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday served a fresh notice for 'removal' of the illegal river front bungalow, taken on lease by former CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority served the fresh notice on its owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, directing its removal within seven days.

A ‘confirmation order’ to this effect was pasted on the walls of the bungalow last night and came to light on Saturday even as the former CM was away in Hyderabad.

The CRDA had on June 27 served a preliminary order-cum-show cause notice', asking the owner to remove the 'illegal structures' as per Section 115 (1) of CRDA Act, 2014. The state high court had refused to grant any relief to owners of such illegal structures on the riverbank.

The CRDA said the bungalow was built on a 1.38-acre site on the Krishna riverbed "without any legal permission and in total violation of rules and regulations." Besides the concrete structure, a swimming pool and helipad were also built within 100 meters of the river.

Also, 10 temporary sheds were raised without any permission from the Authority, it added.