Free Press Painting Competition: Thousands of little stars display creative imagination

Indore: The students made an array of inspiring artworks in the annual ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls on Sunday.
With world as canvas, students arrived at Free Press premise as early as 9.30 am carrying colours, crayons, pencils and brushes to paint a new view of the world. Their motive was to paint their ideas on the drawing sheets and given themes.
The competition was organised for students of Class I to XII. It was held in three categories: Group A for Class I to III, Group B for Class IV to VII and Group C for Class VIII to XII students.
Additionally, this year we have announced ‘Secret Award Winners’ for parents and children who came for the competition.
Group A participants were given sheets with traced lines to fill in colours. The scene showed an adorable cat in hat, which inspired children to think of many fairytale stories.
Group B students were asked to choose theme for painting from ‘Strong Teeth for Healthy Life’ and ‘Street Dog Menace’.
Senior students in Group C had the following topics to choose to paint a picture: ‘Crime against Women’ and ‘Unity in diversity’.
Participants gave a preview of their future art, which looked brighter, articulate and stunningly impressive. They surprised judges and their parents with their imaginative paintings. The music band performed by students from Shree Academy Kodariya, Mhow, impressed one and all.
The proficient use of colours and design was commendable. The best three paintings were chosen and awarded prizes in each group. Besides winners in each category, 10 consolation prizes were also given.
Juges Verdict: Incredible Painting Stratagies
Impressed by the artworks, judges had a tough time in deciding the winner. While some students had excellent concept, some had perfect presentation.
Discussing the artworks of Group A, artist Dominic Savio said, “The way students play with colours is remarkable, and though it did not require much judging in the traditional sense, it was marvellous to see the incredible painting strategies.”
Sharing his opinion, Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe said, “Children are the eyes of our future and we need to provide them a green and safe platform, which was rightly done by Free Press.”
Talking about Group B artworks, artists Monika and Rahul Solanki said, “Students are sensitive to the problems around them and depicted them in paintings in an organised way.”
Commenting on Group C artworks, artist Pradnya Durafe said, “I see a better future for art in our world, as even senior students are truly interested in art and did an impressive job.”
Other judges in the panel included Sandip Rashinkar, Arun Moury, Vinita Joshi Sharma, Dhirendra Mandge, Ankit Raghuwanshi, Sapna Jain, Sugandha Jain, Ismail Lahari, Rajeev Waingankar, Shubha Vaidya, and Dr Vimmie Manoj.
