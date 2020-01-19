Free Press Painting Competition: Thousands of little stars display creative imagination

Indore: The students made an array of inspiring artworks in the annual ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls on Sunday.

With world as canvas, students arrived at Free Press premise as early as 9.30 am carrying colours, crayons, pencils and brushes to paint a new view of the world. Their motive was to paint their ideas on the drawing sheets and given themes.

The competition was organised for students of Class I to XII. It was held in three categories: Group A for Class I to III, Group B for Class IV to VII and Group C for Class VIII to XII students.

Additionally, this year we have announced ‘Secret Award Winners’ for parents and children who came for the competition.

Group A participants were given sheets with traced lines to fill in colours. The scene showed an adorable cat in hat, which inspired children to think of many fairytale stories.

Group B students were asked to choose theme for painting from ‘Strong Teeth for Healthy Life’ and ‘Street Dog Menace’.

Senior students in Group C had the following topics to choose to paint a picture: ‘Crime against Women’ and ‘Unity in diversity’.

Participants gave a preview of their future art, which looked brighter, articulate and stunningly impressive. They surprised judges and their parents with their imaginative paintings. The music band performed by students from Shree Academy Kodariya, Mhow, impressed one and all.

The proficient use of colours and design was commendable. The best three paintings were chosen and awarded prizes in each group. Besides winners in each category, 10 consolation prizes were also given.