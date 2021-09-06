Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 6, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 6, 2021:

Slamming lyricist Javed Akhtar for his alleged comparison of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with the Taliban, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said 'the comparison of any of India's organisations to the Taliban is condemnable'. Raut said, "The comparison of any India's organisations to the Taliban is condemnable. India is a democratic country. The depraved mentality of the Taliban will never be acceptable here. People here struggle and fight back. Opposition parties in our country have seen emergency also." In the editorial, Shiv Sena further said the people who think that the ideology of RSS and VHP are similar to the Taliban must introspect.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today appealed to political parties to immediately stop agitations, meetings and other programmes to avoid crowding in the wake of a slight increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state. "We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," Thackeray said in a statement. "Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people's lives are important," he said. The CM said the upcoming festive days were crucial and challenging. The onus is on political parties to ensure things do not go out of control, he said. The CM further said the "third wave of COVID-19 is at our doorsteps".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India is administering a record 1.25 crore Covid vaccine shots everyday, stressing that this figure is higher than the entire of population of several countries. Addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh virtually, PM Modi said Himachal Pradesh has become a "champion" by being the first state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties and about 30 per cent of its residents have got their second dose as well. At the same time, Modi said, we should not forget the mantra of "Davai Bhi, Kadai Bhi''. Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved this target and several other states are approaching it, he said.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in the state. The 33-year-old MP arrived at the office of the central agency at Jam Nagar house in central Delhi just before 11 AM. "I am ready to face investigation...the agency officials are doing their work and I will cooperate with them," he said. The ED has filed a criminal case under the PMLA after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 160 points to close at its fresh lifetime peak today, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows. The 30-share index settled 166.96 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 58,296.91. It touched an intra-day record of 58,515.85. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 54.20 points or 0.31 per cent to its new closing record of 17,377.80. During the session, it touched an all-time peak of 17,429.55.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:18 PM IST