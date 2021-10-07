Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 7, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 7, 2021:

BJP today announced the list of 80-member national executive council. While many Union Ministers and veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are on the list, party MPs and mother-son duo Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi have been excluded from the executive council. The removal comes even as Varun Gandhi has been quite vocal regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and has been demanding an investigation into the incident. Sources in the party told news agency ANI that Pilibhit MP's stance on the incident was not taken well by the top BJP leadership. "He projected as if the entire fault lies at the doorsteps of the leaders. We are awaiting the investigation report and believe that incident was unfortunate. He should have been patient at a time when the entire opposition is targeting the party," said a senior BJP leader.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar today said that the Income Tax department conducted raids at the houses and companies of his three sisters. Condemning the raids, Pawar called them 'politically motivated'. "Income Tax department conducted raids at houses and companies of my three sisters. I don't know the reason behind it but these are 'politically motivated' raids. They are doing a low-level of politics. I feel bad," he stated. Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil claimed that the BJP was trying to defame NCP leaders. The state NCP president, said, "I have been saying for a long time that BJP leaders take the names of our leaders and actions by ED, Income Tax, CBI follow. There is no doubt left that it has been the BJP's conspiracy to defame our leaders."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that families of the deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri violence want justice, not compensation. Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of deceased farmer Nakshatra Singh in Naya Purwa village in Lakhimpur Kheri district. While speaking to the media, Priyanka said, "The families of deceased farmers do not want compensation, they want justice. Justice cannot be possible unless MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni resigns from his post. An impartial probe is not possible under him. If the Uttar Pradesh government can arrest us without FIR, why can not they arrest him MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra?"

After NCB leader Nawab Malik, Congress leader Sachin Sawant has now called out the NCB over an alleged conspiracy to defame Bollywood and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. "Surprising to see NCB saying action was taken following all procedures as per rule and law when there is a serious violation of set of procedures in NCB handbook while arresting accused in raid on cruise. It clearly suggests that NCB wants to shove the matter under the carpet." Sawant, in a tweet said that the officer in-charge of the arrestee must always keep him in sight and another person clicking a 'selfie' with the arrestee amounts to a violation. The leader asserted that NCB officers did not follow the set procedures while arresting the accused and has demanded action against them.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 488 points today, tracking gains in Titan, TCS and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE index ended 488.10 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 59,677.83. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 144.35 points or 0.82 per cent to 17,790.35. Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming over 10 per cent, followed by M&M, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HCL, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and HUL were among the laggards.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:22 PM IST