Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 26, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 26, 2021:

India today summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistani High Commission on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and pressed for an expeditious trial in the case, saying the families of 166 victims from 15 countries are still awaiting closure. In a note verbale handed over to the diplomat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asked Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India. "A note verbale reiterating India's call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attacks case, and calling on the Government of Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India was handed over to him," the MEA said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the "biggest threat" to the functioning of a healthy democracy is when a party is run by the same family generation after generation and the entire system of the party is controlled by it. Without naming anyone, Modi at a Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament hit out at family-based parties, describing them as "party for the family, party by the family" and added, "I don't think I need to say anything more". The event was skipped by 15 opposition parties which have been alleging that the government is "undermining parliamentary democracy". The PM also said the spirit of the Constitution and every section of it is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character.

Days after Supreme Court granted former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh interim protection from arrest, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today said that permissible action will be taken against him per the police service rules. "Permissible action will be taken as per the police service rules. Further decisions will be taken after speaking to the Chief Minister," said Patil. Meanwhile, the Thane police commissioner has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an extortion case registered against Param Bir Singh, said police. A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level officer is investigating the case.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Opposition parties on November 29, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders reached party interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss the issues that the party will raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on November 29. The party is likely to raise several issues including the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the resignation of the Union Minister Ajay Mishra, inflation, prices of petrol & diesel, Chinese aggression, and the issue of Jammu & Kashmir in the winter session.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,688 points today, tracking a massive selloff in global markets as concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors across the world. The 30-share index ended 1,687.94 points or 2.87 per cent lower at 57,107.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent to 17,026.45. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 6 per cent, followed by Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Titan. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's and Nestle India were among the gainers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:23 PM IST