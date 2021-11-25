Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 25, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 25, 2021:

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik told the Bombay High Court today that he will not post any tweets or make any public statements against NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, his father or any of their family members till December 9, the next date of hearing. The assurance came after the high court asked the minister whether he has lodged a complaint with the caste scrutiny committee regarding his allegations against Sameer Wankhede's caste credentials, and said if he has not done so what was his intention behind the "media publicity", which it said does not befit a minister. The statement on Malik's behalf was made by his counsel Karl Tamboly before a bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav after it said that it was inclined to pass an order restraining the minister from making public comments against the Wankhedes till further hearing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked industries to invest in the Northeast and said the Narendra Modi government has created a conducive environment for the industrial growth of the region. Addressing the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce virtually, Shah said peace has been restored in the Northeast in the last seven years, militancy has come to an end and there is political stability in all the eight states in the region. He said massive development work has been going on in the Northeast, infrastructure has been improved a lot, road, rail and air connectivity has also been improved. By 2024, the Modi government will connect capitals of all the eight states by air, seven of the eight state capitals will be connected through rail, and a network of roads is operational, he added.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Uttar Pradesh was kept in deprivation and darkness earlier but it is now getting what it always deserved and is making its mark internationally under a "double-engine" BJP rule. After laying the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, which would one of the largest aerodromes in Asia, Modi highlighted the development activities in the poll-bound state and said the new airport will help the state become an export-centre whereby even MSMEs will have easier access to overseas markets. He said the Noida International Airport, slated to be completed by 2024, will become the logistics gateway for North India.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab today warned of strict action against employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) if they don't rejoin duty on Friday. The MSRTC workers have been on a strike since October 28, demanding a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, which will give them the status of state government employees and better salaries. In a bid to end the strike, Parab had on Wednesday declared a hike of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 in the basic salaries for employees, claiming that it would be "the highest in the history" of the corporation. The transport minister had also given a 24-hour deadline to the employees to return to duty.

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 454 points today, boosted by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 58,795.09. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 121.20 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 17,536.25. Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring over 6 per cent, followed by ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid. On the other hand, Maruti, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HUL and L&T were among the laggards.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:21 PM IST