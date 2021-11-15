Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 15, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 15, 2021:

Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital today after a brief illness. Purandare (99), an authority on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago and was admitted to the city's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he died. He was diagnosed with pneumonia owing to advanced age and was on ventilator support in the hospital's intensive care unit. His health deteriorated on Sunday and he had been in an extremely critical condition since then.

Highlighting the issue of negligence faced by the tribal community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said those who ran the government in the country for decades after independence, gave priority to their selfish politics and followed the policy of exploiting tribal areas. The Prime Minister arrived in Bhopal today to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan where he launched multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community. Addressing the Mahasammelan, he said, "Today, the country is celebrating its first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. After independence, for the first time in the country the art and culture of the tribal society, their contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building is being remembered with pride and honoured on such a large scale." He said the previous governments in the country did not acknowledge the contribution of the tribal society and exploited the tribal areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government today agreed to the Supreme Court suggestion that a former judge of its choice may be appointed to supervise the state SIT's probe on day-to-day basis into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed on October 3. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also raised the issue of low-rank police officers being engaged in the SIT probe and sought names of the IPS officers who are of the UP cadre but not natives of the state, for being included in investigation team. The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said that it will have to take the consent of the judge concerned and will consider names of even former apex court and high court judges for monitoring the probe in the sensational case and pronounce the same on Wednesday.

A special PMLA court today sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in 14-day judicial custody as the Enforcement Directorate did not seek his remand further in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after questioning in the case, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). At the end of his ED custody today, the NCP leader was produced before special judge H S Sathbhai. The court sent Deshmukh in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher today as rise in WPI inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index settled 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,718.71. Similarly, the Nifty rose 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to 18,109.45. PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, Tata Steel, M&M, Bajaj Auto and SBI were among the laggards.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 04:18 PM IST