Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 8, 2021; watch video



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the stringent curbs imposed by the state government may be extended beyond May 15 to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra as on daily bases cases are still reported above 50,000.

Over three weeks have passed since the Maharashtra government imposed strict restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus but the daily average of cases is still over 50,000 which is a matter of concern.

COVID-19 cases have dipped in 12 out of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra, but in some other districts, the cases are on a higher side. The lockdown-like curbs announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray came into effect on April 14 that included the ban on inter-city as well as inter-district travel and the closure of non-essential services in the state.

These measures, including the weekend restrictions on the movement of people, were later extended till May 15.