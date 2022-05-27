Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 27, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 27, 2022:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the October 2021 drugs-on-cruise case in which he was arrested last year. Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to "lack of sufficient evidence". Asserting that its special investigation team (SIT) carried out its probe in an "objective manner", the federal anti-drugs agency said in a statement in Delhi that "the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied". "All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan (Khan) and Mohak (Jaiswal)," the NCB said.

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the ED for questioning in a money laundering case in Delhi on May 31, official sources said today. The questioning is reported to be in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) that is being probed by the federal agency. The summon has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for appearance at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in Delhi on May 31. Reacting to the summons, his party said Abdullah, a Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, will continue to cooperate with authorities like in the past.

Citing 'self-respect' and to prevent 'horse-trading', Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, the scion of the Kolhapur throne, opted out of the Rajya Sabha race today. Sambhajiraje - who was hoping to contest as an independent with the support of the extra votes of various parties and independents - said his decision arose out of 'self-respect', to prevent 'horse-trading' and concern for the masses who are his real strength. The 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also attacked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of "not honouring" his word to support his solo candidature and insisting that he (Sambhajiraje) should first join Shiv Sena before getting a ticket. "For me the RS seat is not the concern... The welfare of the masses is more important for me... I will go on a statewide tour to strengthen the idea of 'Swarajya' now and see my strength," said Sambhajiraje.

The monkeypox virus has spread to more than 20 countries, with about 200 confirmed cases and over 100 suspected cases in nations where it is typically not found, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The global health body has urged nations to increase surveillance of the infectious disease as outbreaks grow. According to Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, more cases of the rare viral illness will likely be reported as surveillance expands, but added that the recent spread is containable. "We expect more cases to be detected. We are asking countries to increase surveillance," Van Kerkhove said during a Q&A on the global health agency's social media platforms. "This is a containable situation. It will be difficult, but it's a containable situation in non-endemic countries," Kerkhove added.

Equity markets extended their rally today, with the Sensex and Nifty jumping over 1 per cent each, in tandem with a positive trend in global equities. Buying in Infosys and banking counters helped markets maintain their winning run. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 632.13 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 54,884.66. During the day, the benchmark zoomed 684.1 points or 1.26 per cent to 54,936.63. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 182.30 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 16,352.45.