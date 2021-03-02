Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 2, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 2, 2021:

Ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 20 rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and six rallies in Assam, responding to the huge demand of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of these two states. Reportedly, the rallies are planned in such a way that all the 23 districts of West Bengal and 33 districts of Assam will be covered in these rallies.

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport in Pakistan today after a medical emergency onboard. The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival, IndiGo said in a statement. A Pakistani official said that the request for an emergency landing was received as soon as the aircraft entered Pakistani airspace via Iran at 4 in the morning. The permission was granted and the aircraft landed around 5 am, he said. The official said that by the time the medical team boarded the flight to treat the passenger, he had died.

The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A platform ticket now costs Rs 50 instead of the previous rate of Rs 10 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, Panvel and Bhiwandi Road stations. The new rate came into force from March 1 and will remain effective till June 15 this year.

A Delhi court today granted time to Delhi Police to file a reply on social activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea in the "Toolkit" document case related to the ongoing farmers' protest. A bench of Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court said that it would hear Jacob's plea on March 9 along with the anticipatory bail plea of another accused Shantanu Muluk.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 447 points to settle above the psychological 50,000-mark on Tuesday, buoyed by hectic buying in auto, banking and IT counters amid positive domestic and global cues. The 30-share index swung nearly 633 points during the session, before ending at 50,296.89, showing a rise of 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent. Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed 157.55 points or 1.07 per cent to settle at 14,919.10.

(With input from agencies)