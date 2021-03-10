Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 10, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 10, 2021:

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was chosen the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party today, paving the way for his appointment as the new chief minister of the state. His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the legislature party meeting, which lasted for around 30 minutes. Tirath Singh Rawat was later in the evening sworn-in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Rawat on taking oath and said, "He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience."

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee today filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat, where she will be pitted against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Accompanied by party president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office, after taking part in a 2-km roadshow. Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high-octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today announced the removal of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiren is not completed. While making the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Deshmukh said the state government will conduct an impartial probe into the death of Hiren. This comes after Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded action against Vaze in connection with the death of Hiren.

The Mumbai police registered an offence into the death of MP Mohan Delkar. "The offence has been registered against the Dadra and Nagar Haveli's administrator Praful Kheda Patel," said home minister Anil Deshmukh in the assembly. Delkar, a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found hanging in a hotel on Marine Drive on February 22. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha members today demanded action against Patel. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said the administrators of the Union territory had made life "miserable" for Delkar.

Extending its gains for the third straight session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 254 points today tracking gains in pharma, IT and auto shares amid largely positive cues. The 30-share BSE index ended 254.03 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 51,279.51, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 76.40 points or 0.51 per cent to 15,174.80. Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys.

