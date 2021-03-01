Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 1, 2021

Amidst the tense border tension between India and China, a Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India's critical power grid system through malware, a US company has said in its latest study, raising suspicion whether last year's massive power outage in Mumbai was a result of the online intrusion. Recorded Future, a Massachusetts-based company that studies the use of the internet by state actors, in its recent report details the campaign conducted by a China-linked threat activity group RedEcho targeting the Indian power sector. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has taken cognizance of the report and Energy Minister Nitin Raut stated that the cyber cell will soon submit its report.

A delegation of BJP leaders today wrote to the Kolkata Police Commissioner stating that an exercise is being carried out within police force to collect photocopies of voter cards and Aadhaar cards of police personnel to enable collection of postal ballot of all concerned and to effect proxy votes. The letter was undersigned by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, MLA Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria. This comes ahead of the eight-phased Assembly polls in West Bengal.

A Mumbai court today issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court had issued a summons to Ranaut on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1. However, Ranaut failed to appear today following which the court issued a bailable warrant against her. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on March 22.

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged nearly 750 points and NSE Nifty rallied over 232 points today as investors cheered the domestic economy returning to positive territory after two quarters of contraction. The 30-share BSE index briefly traded above the 50,000-mark during the mid-session, before ending at 49,849.84, showing a rise of 749.85 points or 1.53 per cent. Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty settled with a gain of 232.40 points or 1.60 per cent at 14,761.55.

