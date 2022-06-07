Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 7, 2022

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 7, 2022:

1. Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 8 people arrested so far, says Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. They have been arrested on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police. Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

2. Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu threatened with 'same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala’

A Congress leader from Punjab on Tuesday received call on messaging app WhatsApp saying he would meet the same fate as his late party colleague and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, according to Hindustan Times report. The personal security staff of Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, confirmed the receipt of a threat call. Apart from Bittu, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father and screenwriter Salim Khan received a letter on Sunday which said, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Moose Wala Hoga G.B L.B” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moose Wala.)”

3. Watch video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence; pays tributes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday to express condolences to his family. Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa here. Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni and other party leaders accompanied him Security has been tightened outside the residence of Moosewala in the wake of Gandhi's visit.

4. Caught on camera, man shoots son-in-law in Bihar's Buxar over love marriage

In a violent honour killing that has been caught on CCTV, a man shot his son-in-law in broad daylight for marrying his daughter against the family's wishes being a man of a different caste. The incident is reportedly from the Dumraoan village of Buxar district in Bihar. The CCTV video clip installed at a barber shop shows the man sitting on a chair being groomed when two men (the father of the girl along with his son) enter the shop and shoot him with a gun in the face from behind. The video further shows that the man apparently missed the first shot and the victim somehow dodged the bullet, after which, the victim was dragged outside the shop by two men and shot again at least twice.

5. Markets extend fall for 3rd straight session as key indices shed 1%; IT, realty stocks face hammering

The stock markets closed lower again on June 7 (Tuesday). Nifty continued its downside moment for third day, after gap-down opening index traded lower and made an intraday low at 16347.35 level. However, Bank nifty closed the session at 34,996 level with a loss of 314.20 points. Out of Nifty50, 38 stocks ended in red which suggest broad-based selling. The benchmark indices closed in the red with Sensex down 567.98 points or 1.02 percent at 55107.34. The broader Nifty fell 153.20 points or 0.92 percent at 16,416.30. About 1261 shares have advanced, 1954 shares declined, and 126 shares are unchanged.