Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu threatened with 'same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala’

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu | ANI Photo

A Congress leader from Punjab on Tuesday received call on messaging app WhatsApp saying he would meet the same fate as his late party colleague and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, according to Hindustan Times report. The personal security staff of Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, confirmed the receipt of a threat call.

Apart from Bittu, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father and screenwriter Salim Khan received a letter on Sunday which said, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Moose Wala Hoga G.B L.B” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moose Wala.)”

How was Sidhu Moose Wala killed?

Moose Wala was gunned down by eight sharpshooters in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Moosa Wala’s family members at the latter’s home earlier in the day.

Sidhu, whose mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of his native Moosa village, made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa in the February Assembly polls and faced defeat.

Among the sharpshooters in Moosa Wala’s day-light murder, three are from Punjab, two each from Haryana and Maharashtra and one from Rajasthan.

The slain Punjabi singer was killed a day after the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab curtailed his security cover.

Rahul Gandhi meets family members of Moose Wala:

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, today reached Mansa district and met the parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala and expressed grief. Several Congress leaders, including state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, were among others, who received Gandhi at the airport in Chandigarh from where they reached his native Moosa village in a two-and-a-half- hour drive.