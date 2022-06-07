e-Paper Get App

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 8 people arrested so far, says Punjab Police

They have been arrested on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Slain Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala | Photo: PTI

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district.

