WATCH: Caught on camera, man shoots son-in-law in Bihar's Buxar over love marriage

In a violent honour killing that has been caught on CCTV, a man shot his son-in-law in broad daylight for marrying his daughter against the family's wishes being a man of a different caste. The incident is reportedly from the Dumraoan village of Buxar district in Bihar.

The CCTV video clip installed at a barber shop shows the man sitting on a chair being groomed when two men (the father of the girl along with his son) enter the shop and shoot him with a gun in the face from behind.

The video further shows that the man apparently missed the first shot and the victim somehow dodged the bullet, after which, the victim was dragged outside the shop by two men and shot again at least twice.

The shooter then attacks the victim with what seems like a razor he picked up from the shop while another man shoots him again in the head.

They later stomp on his head and kick and punch him repeatedly leaving him dead right outside the shop. The man's bloodied body can be seen lying in the corner.

According to a report by NDTV, the victim was identified as Monu Rai, who is the brother of local Municipal Councillor Sonu Rai.

The father-in-law Sunil Pathak, retired army personnel, called the local Superintendent of Police after shooting the victim and surrendered himself before the police. His son Dhanu Pathak is also an accomplice in the case.

The police have said preliminary enquiries indicate the man was murdered because of a 'love marriage'.

