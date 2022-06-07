Watch video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Sidhu Moose Wala's house in Mansa, Punjab on Tuesday to express condolences to the late singer's family.

#WATCH | Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the residence of late singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala at his village Moosa in Mansa. pic.twitter.com/TpXDopNVHC — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, will express condolences to the family of Moose Wala at his native village Moosa in Mansa, said a party leader.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moose Wala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.