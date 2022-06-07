e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, will express condolences to the family of Moosewala at his native village Moosa in Mansa

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Sidhu Moose Wala's house in Mansa, Punjab on Tuesday to express condolences to the late singer's family.

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, will express condolences to the family of Moose Wala at his native village Moosa in Mansa, said a party leader.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moose Wala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

Read Also
After rape and death threats, Delhi Police to provide security to Nupur Sharma, family
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWatch video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 11

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 11

Navneet Rana case: Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai CP over breach of privilege...

Navneet Rana case: Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai CP over breach of privilege...

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...