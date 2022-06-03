Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 3, 2022

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 3, 2022:

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but there should be no politics around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. "I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate. Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal said on sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India is growing the fastest among the G-20 economies and has the capability to prove it's the "reliable partner" the world is looking for today. Speaking at Uttar Pradesh's third investors' summit, marking the ground-breaking or the launch of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore, he said the prevailing situation in the world has brought big opportunities for India. Modi said "only our democratic India" has the capability to prove that it is the "reliable partner" the world is looking for today. "The world today is looking at India's potential and praising its performance." "We are the fastest growing among the G-20 economies. Today, India is No. 2 on the Global Retail Index. India is the third-largest energy consumer country in the world," Modi said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today won the bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat defeating Congress' Nirmala Gahtori by a record margin of over 55,000 votes to retain his office. Soon after the results were declared, Dhami thanked the people of the state for his victory, saying it was a triumph of their trust. Bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat was held on May 31, with over 64 per cent of the electorate casting their votes. Dhami garnered 58,258 votes against Gahtori's 3,233 votes, winning by a record margin of 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has regained the position of India as well as Asia's richest man, replacing Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has risen to $99.7 billion, while Gautam Adani's net worth stood at $98.7 billion. Mukesh Ambani is ranked the eighth richest person in the world as per the Bloomberg Billionaire index. In India as well as in Asia RIL's chairman is the richest. Ambani is followed by Gautam Adani on the global billionaire list. Adani is ranked ninth in the Bloomberg Billionaire index.

A fag-end sell-off dragged down benchmark indices in a choppy session today, with the Sensex settling 49 points lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex, which traded in the green for most part of the day, came under selling pressure towards the end to close 48.88 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 55,769.23. During the day, it hit a high of 56,432.65 and a low of 55,719.36. The broader NSE Nifty also gave up intra-day gains and dipped 43.70 points or 0.26 per cent to finish at 16,584.30. From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and M&M were the major laggards. In contrast, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Wipro, TCS and Hindustan Unilever Limited were among the gainers.