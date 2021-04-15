Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 15, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 15, 2021:

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said today morning. The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the national capital. There will be no in-house dining in restaurants and cinema halls will be allowed to operate with only 30 per cent capacity, the chief minister said at an online press conference a day after the city recorded the biggest single-day jump of 17,282 COVID-19 cases.

Due a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has announced an 11-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am across the state. All shops and business establishments will have shut down by 5 pm while all offices in the state will have to shut by 4. The government also decided to suspend the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the state on Wednesday night. The new norms were announced after the meeting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Centre, urging to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as natural calamity, so that the government can use the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to provide financial assistance to the affected people. As of now, flood, lightning incidents, heavy rainfall where there is loss of property or livelihood fall under the category of natural calamity and monetary compensation is provided to the affected people.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 260 points higher after a volatile session today, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, TCS and ICICI Bank amid largely positive cues from global markets. After gyrating 877 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 259.62 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 48,803.68. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 76.65 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,581.45.