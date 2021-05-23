Free O2 at Lucknow gurdwara

Lucknow

The Gurdwara Sadar in Lucknow on Sunday opened a free-of-cost Oxygen Holding Centre to help patients with respiratory problems. The service will be open for patients with SpO2 levels up to or above 85 and who are unable to get an oxygen cylinder or bed at a hospital. The patients will have to bring a doctor's prescription along with their Aadhar Card and fill up the form. The gurdwara, along with city-based NGO Anant Sheel Welfare Foundation, has set up both oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

Youngest patient discharged

Hyderabad: A baby, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a week after birth last month, has returned home after recovering at a private hospital. Described as one of the youngest Covid survivors, the baby was discharged last week, doctors at KIMS Cuddles said Sunday. The baby was born pre-term on April 17, due to severe Covid in the mother needing mechanical ventilatory support. Born with a birth weight of just 1,000gms and treated initially for prematurity-related respiratory distress, the baby's first Covid screening swab came out negative. On the eighth day after birth, the baby's oxygen levels were falling and the baby was facing increasing breathing difficulty that required ventilation. A repeat PCR test culminated that the baby was SARS-COV2 positive. The baby, who then weighed only 920 grams, was put on ventilator and shifted to Covid isolation ICU by the team of doctors.

7,000 Jharkhand inmates to get bail

Ranchi: About 7,000 prisoners may be granted interim bail or parole to decongest overcrowded prisons in Jharkhand state, that is battling a second surge of Covid-19 in the wake of a recent Supreme Court order, a top official said. An order has been issued to jail superintendents by the High-Powered Committee to shortlist prisoners on the basis of a directive by the SC to release on parole or interim bail, prisoners and the under-trials for offences entailing up to 7-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Inspector General Prisons, Jharkhand, Birendra Bhushan told PTI. "If the courts approve, in all there are about 7,000 prisoners who may get interim bail. If this happens our jails will run as per capacity," Bhushan said. There are 21,046 prisoners including 15,900 undertrials lodged in the state's 30 prisons that have a capacity to house 16,700 inmates.

First O2 Exp reaches Assam

Guwahati: The first Oxygen Express train for the northeastern region carrying 80 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) arrived at the Inland Container Depot at Amingaon in Guwahati on Sunday. Receiving the area's first Oxygen Express, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that such trains carrying LMO would come twice in each week to Assam delivering 160 MT of oxygen and subsequently, this would be distributed among other northeastern states as per their need.