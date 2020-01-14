India

Freak accident: Boy gets struck by javelin on head during annual sports day in Kolkata school

By Prema Rajaram

Kolkata: In a freak incident, a class 6 student Sourajit Bera was injured after being struck by a javelin on his head during their school annual sports day event.

Sourajit, a student of Nayan Chandra Vidyapeth School in Howrah district, was immediately rushed to government-run SSKM hospital where the javelin was surgically removed. The surgery took one and a half hours which left the boy’s left side paralysed.

It is yet to be ascertained whether his parents will take action against the school.

