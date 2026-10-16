FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: Siddhivinayak Temple Gets Nod To Buy 20 Adjoining Properties, CJP Holds 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Gets Govt Nod To Buy 20 Adjoining Properties For ₹94 Crore

Maharashtra has approved the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust's ₹94.12 crore acquisition of 20 residential and commercial units in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. Part of a ₹100 crore expansion plan, the purchase aims to improve crowd management, provide additional devotee facilities and reduce overcrowding. Read more...

2. CJP Holds 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest At Mumbai's Azad Maidan; Gen Z Seen Waving Tricolour - VIDEO

The demonstration is being held in solidarity with CJP’s ongoing protest in New Delhi, where a similar demonstration has also been organised on Friday. The party has called on supporters to raise their voices against the Chief Election Commissioner. Read more...

#WATCH | Mumbai: Visuals From CJP’s Protest At Azad Maidan Reported by @m_journalist #MumbaiNews #MumbaiProtest #AzadMaidan https://t.co/5BDMsMUnU3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 16, 2026

3. FPJ Exclusive | 'Modi Ji Warmly Patted My Back': Asian Games Medallist Jay Meena Recalls Special Moment With PM

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Jay Meena recalled his memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 15, where he gifted him a soft tennis racket, balls and a pump. Read more...

4. Meerut: Woman, Lover Get Death For Husband’s Murder, Staging Snakebite; 4 Sentenced In 3 Days

According to the prosecution, Ravita and Amardeep strangled Amit to death at their home in Akbarpur Sadat village, in the Bahsuma area of Meerut, on the night of April 12, 2025. They allegedly released a snake on the bed to make it appear that Amit had died of a snakebite. Read more...

5. Who Is Tejas Sudarshan? Startup Founder Who Pitched Two AI Ideas To PM Modi In 90 Seconds On Chennai Metro

Winsen Labs founder Tejas Sudarshan shared two AI proposals with PM Narendra Modi during a 90-second conversation aboard the Chennai Metro on October 11. His ideas aim to give students real-world problem-solving experience and simplify access to government services through a single AI-powered desk. Read more...