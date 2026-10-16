FPJ Exclusive | 'Modi Ji Warmly Patted My Back': Asian Games Medallist Jay Meena Recalls Special Moment With PM, Gifts Soft Tennis Equipment During Memorable Meeting

Narendra Modi/Jay Meena/Instagram

Jay Meena scripted history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever bronze medal in soft tennis at the continental multi-sport event. His historic achievement marked a significant milestone for Indian soft tennis, bringing greater attention to a sport that continues to build its presence in the country.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Meena opened up about his memorable interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting with the Indian contingent on October 15. The soft tennis player gifted the Prime Minister a soft tennis racket, balls and a pump as a small token of respect and gratitude.

Narendra Modi/Instagram

Recalling the special moment, Meena said, “During our meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I gifted him something as a small token of respect and gratitude. I thanked him for everything he does for India and for Indian athletes. He warmly patted my back and said, ‘Dhanyawad aapka’ (Thank you). That little moment meant a lot to me and will always remain a special memory.”

Meena’s gift was closely connected to his sporting journey, with the racket, balls and pump representing the discipline in which he achieved a historic breakthrough for India. His gesture also provided an opportunity to highlight soft tennis during an interaction that brought together the country’s athletes and the Prime Minister.

The meeting with Modi offered members of the Indian contingent an opportunity to share their experiences and achievements from the Asian Games. For Meena, the interaction was particularly memorable, coming after he had created history by securing India’s maiden Asian Games medal in soft tennis.

The achievement represents an important chapter for Indian soft tennis and could inspire aspiring players to pursue the sport at the competitive level. With his historic medal and the memorable exchange with the Prime Minister, Meena has added a special chapter to his sporting journey at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.