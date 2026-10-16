Who Is Tejas Sudarshan? Startup Founder Who Pitched Two AI Ideas To PM Modi In 90 Seconds On Chennai Metro |

A 90-second conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave startup founder Tejas Parthasarathi Sudarshan an opportunity to present two ideas on how artificial intelligence (AI) could improve education and public services. The interaction took place aboard the Chennai Metro during the Prime Minister’s visit to the city on October 11.

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Sudarshan, founder of Winsen Labs, was among 17 startup founders selected to meet Modi and discuss solutions to real-world problems. During the brief interaction, he shared proposals aimed at giving students practical experience and making government services easier for citizens to access.

Who Is Tejas Sudarshan?

Sudarshan is an entrepreneur and founder of Winsen Labs, a startup working in applied artificial intelligence. Before launching the company, he worked at KPMG India and founded Fanpit, an events and community platform.

His interest in using technology to improve education goes back to his school days. In a LinkedIn post, Sudarshan recalled that during his school’s pupil leader elections in 2017, he had proposed using Google Classroom to improve learning. Nearly nine years later, he got the opportunity to share his ideas on technology and education with the Prime Minister.

First Idea: Let Students Solve Real Problems

In a YouTube video, Sudarshan explained the two proposals he presented during the Metro interaction. His first suggestion focused on helping students gain practical experience by working on real-world problems using AI, NDTV reports.

He proposed that government departments collaborate with universities and provide students with actual administrative challenges. Students could then apply their knowledge to develop solutions. The idea offers a practical approach to learning by connecting classroom education with problems faced by government departments.

Second Idea: One AI Desk For Government Services

Sudarshan’s second proposal focused on simplifying access to government services through a single AI-powered service desk. Under this system, citizens would need to submit their requests and upload the required documents only once.

An AI agent would then track the request and direct it to the appropriate government department. Such a system could reduce the need for citizens to visit multiple offices or complete separate procedures for different services, making the process simpler and more convenient.

Can These Ideas Make A Difference?

Both proposals address everyday challenges in education and public administration. While the first seeks to give students hands-on experience, the second aims to reduce the difficulties citizens face while accessing government services.

The ideas highlight how AI could be used beyond technology companies to address practical problems. However, both remain proposals, and there has been no announcement about their adoption as government initiatives.