CJP’s 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest Begins At Mumbai's Azad Maidan; Gen Z Seen Waving Tricolour - VIDEO | Screengrab/IANS video

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest began at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday, with young protesters, including members of Gen Z, seen waving the national flag as part of the demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A video circulating online shows a group of participants holding and waving the Tricolour at the venue, with the protest appearing peaceful and no major sloganeering audible in the footage.

Video Shows Protesters Waving Tricolour

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The demonstration is being held in solidarity with CJP’s ongoing protest in New Delhi, where a similar demonstration has also been organised on Friday. The party has called on supporters to raise their voices against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Ahead of the protest, Mumbai Police deployed additional personnel, barricades and police vans at Azad Maidan. Visuals of the security arrangements also surfaced online, showing police personnel stationed at various points around the venue.

Security Ramped Up Around Azad Maidan

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Mumbai Police Grants Permission For One-Day Protest

Mumbai Police granted CJP permission to hold the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration at Azad Maidan on October 16. The party urged supporters to assemble at the designated venue instead of proceeding to the Gateway of India. In a message to supporters, Team CJP said permission had been granted by Azad Maidan police station and appealed to people to gather at the ground to participate in the protest.

According to the permission letter issued on Thursday, the demonstration is authorised from 9 am to 6 pm under Maharashtra government rules governing public meetings, protests and processions within the jurisdiction of the Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region. The party’s message to supporters had mentioned timings of 10 am to 5 pm. The permission was granted under Rule 4(2) of the regulations, with the notice also referring to Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Azad Maidan is a designated location for rallies, demonstrations, sit-ins and public meetings. The arrangement is intended to provide space for protests while minimising disruption to traffic and nearby residents. Police have directed participants to remain within the designated ground and avoid gathering at its entrance or on adjoining roads as the demonstration continues.

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