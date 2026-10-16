Mumbai: Stage Set For CJP’s 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest At Azad Maidan; Heavy Police Bandobast At Venue - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police stepped up security at Azad Maidan on Friday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest, with barricades, police personnel and police vans deployed across the venue. A video showing the heavy security arrangements has surfaced online.

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The party has received permission to hold a one-day demonstration at Azad Maidan on October 16 in support of its ongoing protest in Delhi. The demonstration is expected to be peaceful, with police directing participants to assemble inside the designated ground rather than at its entrance or on adjoining roads.

In a message to supporters, Team CJP said permission had been granted by Azad Maidan police station for the protest and urged people to gather at the venue instead of proceeding to the Gateway of India. “Come together and raise your voice!” the party said in its appeal to supporters.

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Permission Granted With Conditions

According to the permission letter issued by Azad Maidan police station on Thursday, the demonstration has been authorised under Maharashtra government rules governing public meetings, protests and processions within the jurisdiction of the Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region.

While the party’s message to supporters mentioned a schedule of 10 am to 5 pm, the police permission letter authorises the protest between 9 am and 6 pm. The permission has been granted under Rule 4(2) of the regulations, with the notice also referring to Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Police said Azad Maidan is a designated venue for public meetings, rallies, demonstrations, sit-ins and processions. The location is intended to provide sufficient space for protests while minimising disruption to traffic and nearby residents.

Maximum 5,000 Participants Allowed

The police have capped attendance at 5,000 participants within the designated protest area, which covers approximately 7,000 square metres. Organisers are responsible for ensuring that the crowd does not exceed the permitted capacity.

The conditions also prohibit processions towards or away from the designated protest area. Loudspeakers and public-address systems require prior permission, while cooking food and littering within the venue are prohibited. The authorisation is valid for one day only and is subject to the prescribed conditions.

The security arrangements come as CJP continues its protest campaign in Delhi. Mumbai Police has allowed the party to hold its demonstration at Azad Maidan, while asking supporters to remain within the designated venue and avoid gathering at the Gateway of India.

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