 Mumbai Police Grant CJP Permission To Hold 'Lehrao Tiranga' Rally At Azad Maidan On Friday
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Mumbai Police Grant CJP Permission To Hold 'Lehrao Tiranga' Rally At Azad Maidan On Friday

Mumbai Police has permitted the Cockroach Janta Party to hold its ‘Lehrao Tiranga’ rally at Azad Maidan on October 16, from 11 am to 5 pm. Senior Police Inspector Raju Bidkar confirmed the approval. Meanwhile, permission for a similar protest in Delhi remains uncertain amid reported police restrictions.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
Mumbai Police Grant CJP Permission To Hold 'Lehrao Tiranga' Rally At Azad Maidan On Friday
Mumbai Police Grant CJP Permission To Hold 'Lehrao Tiranga' Rally At Azad Maidan On Friday | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has granted permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to organise its ‘Lehrao Tiranga’ rally at Azad Maidan on Friday, October 16, even as the Delhi Police has reportedly denied permission for a similar protest in the national capital.

Police confirm rally permission

The permission allows CJP members to assemble at Azad Maidan between 11 am and 5 pm, an officer confirmed.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Raju Bidkar, Senior Police Inspector of Azad Maidan Police Station, confirmed that permission had been granted for the rally.

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Delhi rally permission remains uncertain

“As Azad Maidan is a designated protest site, permission has been granted for a day,” a police officer said. The development comes amid uncertainty over the party’s request to hold a similar programme in Delhi, where it is awaiting permission from the police.

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