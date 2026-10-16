Mumbai Police Grant CJP Permission To Hold 'Lehrao Tiranga' Rally At Azad Maidan On Friday | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has granted permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to organise its ‘Lehrao Tiranga’ rally at Azad Maidan on Friday, October 16, even as the Delhi Police has reportedly denied permission for a similar protest in the national capital.

Police confirm rally permission

The permission allows CJP members to assemble at Azad Maidan between 11 am and 5 pm, an officer confirmed.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Raju Bidkar, Senior Police Inspector of Azad Maidan Police Station, confirmed that permission had been granted for the rally.

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Delhi rally permission remains uncertain

“As Azad Maidan is a designated protest site, permission has been granted for a day,” a police officer said. The development comes amid uncertainty over the party’s request to hold a similar programme in Delhi, where it is awaiting permission from the police.

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