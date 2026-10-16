Meerut: Woman, Lover Get Death For Husband’s Murder, Staging Snakebite; 4 Sentenced In 3 Days

A Meerut court on Friday sentenced Ravita and her lover Amardeep to death for murdering her husband, Amit Kashyap, and attempting to make his death appear to have been caused by a snakebite. The verdict came 547 days after the crime, in a case that shocked Uttar Pradesh.

Before pronouncing the sentence, the court heard the convicts through video conferencing and asked them what they had to say about the punishment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Convicts make emotional appeals

Ravita appealed to the court to ensure the care of her three young children. Amardeep, meanwhile, said his elderly parents had no one else to look after them and requested that their care not be neglected. Both broke down in tears during the proceedings.

The prosecution was represented by Additional District Government Counsel Farzana Maqsood, while Omkar Singh Bhati appeared for Ravita and Amardeep. The lawyer representing the victim, Amit Kashyap, also presented arguments. The hearing lasted around 30 minutes.

Husband murdered, snake released to stage bite

According to the prosecution, Ravita and Amardeep strangled Amit to death at their home in Akbarpur Sadat village, in the Bahsuma area of Meerut, on the night of April 12, 2025. They allegedly released a snake on the bed to make it appear that Amit had died of a snakebite.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that Amit had been strangled. During the investigation, police detained Ravita and questioned her, which led to the alleged murder conspiracy coming to light. Both Ravita and Amardeep were subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

Call records reveal conversations

Investigators also found that Ravita and Amardeep had spoken to each other more than 50 times on the day of the murder, according to call detail records examined during the probe.

Police filed the charge sheet within 60 days of the murder. The court examined more than 12 witnesses during the proceedings. On October 7, it convicted Ravita and Amardeep of the murder.

Second high-profile murder case receives death sentence

The sentencing comes days after a Meerut court awarded the death penalty to Muskan and her lover Sahil on October 14 in the Saurabh murder case, also known as the 'blue drum' murder case.

With the latest verdict, four convicts have been sentenced to death by the Meerut court over the past three days, according to the information available.