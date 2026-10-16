Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Mother Reiterates Death Penalty For Sonam Raghuvanshi, Five Other Accused After Court Convicts Meerut's Muskan In Blue Drum Case | VIDEO

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Mother Demands Death Penalty For Sonam Raghuvanshi, Five Other Accused| VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, has demanded the death penalty for Sonam Raghuvanshi and five other accused in her son's murder case. Referring to the reported death sentence to Muskan Rastogi and her lover in the Meerut Blue Drum murder case, she demanded similar punishment for those accused of killing her son.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Oct 15, Uma said she was still waiting for justice and wanted the court to deliver its verdict as soon as possible.

Demands Death Penalty For Accused

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, has demanded the death penalty for Sonam Raghuvanshi and her co-accused, citing the capital punishment recently handed down in the 'Meerut Blue Drum' murder case. (15.10) She stated, "Just as Muskan and her accomplice were sentenced to death in the 'Meerut Blue Drum' murder case, I want Sonam and her accomplice to be given the death penalty as well, and for the verdict to be delivered as soon as possible. Much like Sahil’s mother, who received justice, I too am waiting for justice to be served. I demand the death penalty for Sonam and the five other accused; Sonam orchestrated a major conspiracy, and I seek capital punishment for both those who carried out the killing and those who assisted them. Only then will I find peace. My only request to the government is that the same verdict delivered in the 'Meerut Blue Drum' murder case be applied to Raja’s case." — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

"Just as Muskan and her accomplice were sentenced to death in the Meerut Blue Drum murder case, I want Sonam and her accomplices to receive the death penalty too. The verdict should come as soon as possible," she said.

Uma alleged that Sonam had hatched a conspiracy to kill her son and said everyone involved in the crime should face the strictest punishment.

"Those who carried out the murder and those who helped them should all be given the death penalty. Only then will I find peace," she said.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On Muskan and Sahil being sentenced to death, Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "I want Sonam and her accomplice to receive the same punishment as Muskan and Sahil. What Sonam did was similar to what Muskan did. If the verdict in Muskan’s case came so quickly, we want the verdict in Raja’s case to be delivered as soon as possible as well..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026

Appeals To Government For Justice

Uma also appealed to the government to ensure speedy justice in her son's murder case.

"Just as Sahil's mother received justice, I am also waiting for justice. My only request to the government is that the same verdict delivered in the Meerut Blue Drum murder case should be given in Raja's case," she added.

Uma said she would continue seeking justice for her son until those responsible were punished.

Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case

A court in Meerut on Wednesday awarded the death penalty to Muskan Rastogi and her partner, Sahil Shukla, for the murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer.

Saurabh was killed on March 3, 2025, and his dismembered body was found inside a plastic drum filled with cement nearly two weeks later.

District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra handed down the sentence after finding both guilty of murder and destruction of evidence. The gruesome crime had attracted widespread public attention.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

The Meghalaya honeymoon murder case involves the killing of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23, 2025.

His body was found in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls on June 2. Police alleged that Sonam had plotted the murder with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and others.

Sonam was granted bail in April 2026, but the Supreme Court cancelled it in July and directed her to surrender.